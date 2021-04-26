Rico Auto Industries sets up Covid Care Centre at its Dharuhera plant

-
Rico Auto Industries is setting up a Covid Care Centre at its plant in Dharuhera with 25 Oxygen Supported Beds to start with, to help its employees and patients from neighboring areas requiring immediate care, till a regular hospital bed is available. The Company has plan to ramp-up the infrastructure to 100 beds in case of emergency.
The District Administration & Chief Medical Officer (CMO) are providing due support.
Doctors and trained nursing/paramedic staff will be arranged with the help of CMO Rewari District. The Covid Care Centre will be under the supervision of CMO Team and ESI Doctors.
The medicines will be provided by the Company. The teams are working round the clock to get the Centre operational by 26 April 2021.
