Biocon Biologics signs agreement with Clinton Health Access Initiative

To deliver advance cancer therapies in Africa and AsiaBiocon Biologics, subsidiary of Biocon, has signed an agreement with the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) to expand access to lifesaving cancer biosimilars in over 30 countries in Africa and Asia as a part of the Cancer Access Partnership (CAP). The partnership is a significant step in delivering advanced cancer therapies to patients who need them the most and ensuring equitable access to high-quality biosimilars in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).
Biocon Biologics' strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities have enabled the Company to offer affordable biologics such as bTrastuzumab and bPegfilgrastim to cancer patients in developed markets like the European Union (EU) and the United States (U.S.). Biocon Biologics aims to deliver substantial savings to healthcare systems by enhancing access and availability of these high-quality, affordable biosimilar cancer therapies in 25 countries in Africa and 5 countries in Asia currently covered under CAP, led by CHAI. Biocon Biologics will initially supply bTrastuzumab and bPegfilgrastim and will expand the arrangement to include other biosimilars.
