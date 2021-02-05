Biocon gains as subsidiary offers its oncology biosimilars in over 30 countries

-
ALSO READ
Biocon Biologics signs agreement with Clinton Health Access Initiative
Biocon slips after USFDA issues deferred action on Avastin biosimilar license application
Biocon gains after Goldman Sachs injects $150 mln in subsidiary
Biocon update on Biologics License Application for MYL-1402O (bevacizumab)
Biocon Biologics receives capital infusion of Rs 555 cr from Abu Dhabi based ADQ
-
Biocon rose 1.04% to Rs 413.90 after the company's subsidiary signed an agreement with the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) to expand access to lifesaving cancer biosimilars in over 30 countries in Africa and Asia.Biocon Biologics, a fully integrated 'pure play' biosimilars company and a subsidiary of Biocon, has signed an agreement with the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) to expand access to lifesaving cancer biosimilars in over 30 countries in Africa and Asiaas a part of the Cancer Access Partnership (CAP).
The partnership is a significant step in delivering advanced cancer therapies to patientswho need them the most and ensuring equitable access to high-quality biosimilars in low-and middle-income countries (LMICs).
Biocon Biologics aims to deliver substantial savingsto healthcare systems by enhancing access and availability of these high-quality, affordable biosimilar cancer therapies in 25 countries in Africa and 5 countries in Asia currently covered under CAP, led by CHAI. Biocon Biologics will initially supply bTrastuzumab and bPegfilgrastim and will expand the arrangement to include other biosimilars.
Biocon Biologics is leveraging its science, scale and expertise to shift the access paradigm for patients in need of biosimilars across the globe. The Biocon subsidiary is uniquely positioned as a fully integrated 'pure play' biosimilars organization in the world.
Biocon is an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company. It has developed and commercialized novel biologics, biosimilars, and complex small molecule APIs in India and several key global markets as well as generic formulations in the US and Europe.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU