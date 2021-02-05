Biocon gains as subsidiary offers its oncology biosimilars in over 30 countries

Biocon rose 1.04% to Rs 413.90 after the company's subsidiary signed an agreement with the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) to expand access to lifesaving cancer biosimilars in over 30 countries in Africa and Asia.

Biocon Biologics, a fully integrated 'pure play' biosimilars company and a subsidiary of Biocon, has signed an agreement with the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) to expand access to lifesaving cancer biosimilars in over 30 countries in Africa and Asiaas a part of the Cancer Access Partnership (CAP).

The partnership is a significant step in delivering advanced cancer therapies to patientswho need them the most and ensuring equitable access to high-quality biosimilars in low-and middle-income countries (LMICs).

Biocon Biologics aims to deliver substantial savingsto healthcare systems by enhancing access and availability of these high-quality, affordable biosimilar cancer therapies in 25 countries in Africa and 5 countries in Asia currently covered under CAP, led by CHAI. Biocon Biologics will initially supply bTrastuzumab and bPegfilgrastim and will expand the arrangement to include other biosimilars.

Biocon Biologics is leveraging its science, scale and expertise to shift the access paradigm for patients in need of biosimilars across the globe. The Biocon subsidiary is uniquely positioned as a fully integrated 'pure play' biosimilars organization in the world.

Biocon is an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company. It has developed and commercialized novel biologics, biosimilars, and complex small molecule APIs in India and several key global markets as well as generic formulations in the US and Europe.

