Avanti Feeds Q3 PAT jumps 46% to Rs 86 cr

Avanti Feeds' consolidated net profit jumped 46.47% to Rs 86.20 crore on 0.78% decline in revenue from operations at Rs 915.43 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) surged 47.28% to Rs 107.59 crore in Q3 December 2020 as against Rs 73.05 crore in Q3 December 2019. Total tax expense for the quarter soared 50.63% to Rs 21.39 crore as against Rs 14.20 crore paid in Q3 December 2019. The Q3 result was declared during trading hours today, 4 February 2021.

On a segmental basis, revenues from shrimp feed rose 2.93% to Rs 676.77 crore in Q3 FY21 as against Rs 657.49 crore in Q3 FY20. Revenues from processed shrimp fell 9.78% to Rs 239.09 crore in Q3 FY21 as against Rs 265.02 in Q3 FY20.

Shares of Avanti Feeds slipped 1.64% to Rs 513. Avanti Feeds is a manufacturer of prawn and fish feeds, and shrimp processor and exporter. The company's principal products/services are shrimp feed and processed shrimp.

