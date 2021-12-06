MT Educare Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
-
NxtDigital Ltd, Synergy Green Industries Ltd, Tarsons Products Ltd and M M Forgings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 December 2021.
MT Educare Ltd lost 7.84% to Rs 7.64 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 97021 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23781 shares in the past one month.
NxtDigital Ltd tumbled 6.40% to Rs 450.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7530 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3212 shares in the past one month.
Synergy Green Industries Ltd crashed 5.75% to Rs 149.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1080 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2195 shares in the past one month.
Tarsons Products Ltd pared 5.57% to Rs 625.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.78 lakh shares in the past one month.
M M Forgings Ltd dropped 5.47% to Rs 740.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 534 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1333 shares in the past one month.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
