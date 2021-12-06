Prakash Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Coal India Ltd, PVR Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd and Sagar Cements Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 December 2021.

Prakash Industries Ltd tumbled 9.49% to Rs 55.3 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coal India Ltd crashed 6.95% to Rs 148.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

PVR Ltd lost 6.21% to Rs 1351.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 55035 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70388 shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd shed 6.12% to Rs 1234.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7061 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4761 shares in the past one month.

Sagar Cements Ltd pared 6.07% to Rs 239.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10877 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8572 shares in the past one month.

