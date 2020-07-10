Biocon Ltd rises for third straight session

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 411.65, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 62.93% in last one year as compared to a 7.17% slide in NIFTY and a 24.41% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

Biocon Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 411.65, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 10752.3. The Sensex is at 36550.74, down 0.51%. Biocon Ltd has gained around 6.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9987.55, up 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 48.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 413.8, up 1.53% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 62.93% in last one year as compared to a 7.17% slide in NIFTY and a 24.41% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 159.88 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

