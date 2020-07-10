Inspirisys Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Paisalo Digital Ltd, Kuantum Papers Ltd, SEAMEC Ltd and Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 July 2020.

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 27.6 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 43462 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1592 shares in the past one month.

Paisalo Digital Ltd spiked 16.50% to Rs 240. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 588 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1594 shares in the past one month.

Kuantum Papers Ltd soared 14.96% to Rs 590.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7510 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 344 shares in the past one month.

SEAMEC Ltd rose 10.76% to Rs 413.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22879 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7071 shares in the past one month.

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd spurt 10.58% to Rs 328.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 912 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 532 shares in the past one month.

