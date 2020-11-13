Biocon Ltd sees good buying

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 433.65, up 2.59% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 70.26% in last one year as compared to a 6.77% jump in NIFTY and a 53.8% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 148.82 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

