Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd in winning mode

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1388, up 3.61% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.1% in last one year as compared to a 6.77% gain in NIFTY and a 5.6% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1388, up 3.61% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 12675.65. The Sensex is at 43283.62, down 0.17%. Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has added around 8.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has added around 17.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2636.9, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32101 shares today, compared to the daily average of 10916 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.82 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

