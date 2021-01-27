Biocon Ltd under continued pressure

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 379.85, down 0.74% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 31.62% in last one year as compared to a 16.73% rally in NIFTY and a 49.05% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Biocon Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 379.85, down 0.74% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.17% on the day, quoting at 14072.2. The Sensex is at 47747.55, down 1.24%.Biocon Ltd has eased around 18.45% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12756.75, down 1.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 74.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 53.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 378.8, down 1.1% on the day. Biocon Ltd jumped 31.62% in last one year as compared to a 16.73% rally in NIFTY and a 49.05% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 155.57 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

