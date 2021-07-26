Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

D B Corp Ltd, Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Limited and CreditAccess Grameen Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 July 2021.

D B Corp Ltd, Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Limited and CreditAccess Grameen Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 July 2021.

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd crashed 8.43% to Rs 197.2 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 19777 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28279 shares in the past one month.

D B Corp Ltd lost 6.48% to Rs 93.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd tumbled 6.15% to Rs 173.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Navin Fluorine International Limited shed 5.70% to Rs 3715. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 48733 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14678 shares in the past one month.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd pared 5.52% to Rs 664.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16017 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4852 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)