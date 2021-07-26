Coromandel Intl spurts after Q1 PAT jumps 35% to Rs 338 cr

Coromandel International rose 5.22% to Rs 914.85 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 34.80% to Rs 337.78 crore on a 14.02% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 3,663.87 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).

Consolidated profit before tax soared 31.75% to Rs 448.20 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 340.18 crore in Q1 FY21. The Q1 earnings was declared during market hours today, 26 July 2021.

On a segmental basis, nutrient and other allied business grew 9.37% to Rs 3,070.46 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 2,807.20 crore in Q1 FY21. Crop protection climbed 50.27% to Rs 631.45 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 420.21 crore in Q1 FY21.

Coromandel International is amongst India's pioneers and leading agri solutions provider, offering diverse products and services across the farming value chain. It operates in two major segments: nutrient and other allied businesses and crop protection. These include fertiliser, crop protection, bio pesticides, specialty nutrients and organic fertilizer businesses.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)