Lactose (India) standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.97% to Rs 17.02 croreNet profit of Lactose (India) declined 33.33% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.97% to Rs 17.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.0212.16 40 OPM %15.9821.96 -PBDT1.331.51 -12 PBT0.160.33 -52 NP0.140.21 -33
