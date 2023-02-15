Lactose (India) standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.97% to Rs 17.02 crore

Net profit of Lactose (India) declined 33.33% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.97% to Rs 17.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.17.0212.1615.9821.961.331.510.160.330.140.21

