Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit declines 84.04% in the December 2022 quarter
P.M. Telelinnks reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 42.73% to Rs 6.93 crore

Net profit of P.M. Telelinnks reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 42.73% to Rs 6.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.9312.10 -43 OPM %4.040 -PBDT0.280 0 PBT0.280 0 NP0.210 0

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:39 IST

