P.M. Telelinnks reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 42.73% to Rs 6.93 crore

Net profit of P.M. Telelinnks reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 42.73% to Rs 6.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

