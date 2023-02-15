JUST IN
AVI Products India standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.55% to Rs 0.94 crore

Net profit of AVI Products India declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.55% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.941.10 -15 OPM %04.55 -PBDT0.030.07 -57 PBT0.020.06 -67 NP0.020.06 -67

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:39 IST

