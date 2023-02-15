AVI Products India standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.55% to Rs 0.94 crore

Net profit of AVI Products India declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.55% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.941.1004.550.030.070.020.060.020.06

