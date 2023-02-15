Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit rises 22.13% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 43.83% to Rs 376.47 croreNet profit of Gujarat Industries Power Co rose 22.13% to Rs 34.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 43.83% to Rs 376.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 261.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales376.47261.74 44 OPM %21.8833.45 -PBDT91.3585.00 7 PBT49.2544.36 11 NP34.1027.92 22
