Biogen Pharmachem Industries standalone net profit rises 19300.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Biogen Pharmachem Industries rose 19300.00% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales01.22 -100 OPM %013.93 -PBDT1.940.01 19300 PBT1.940.01 19300 NP1.940.01 19300

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:02 IST

