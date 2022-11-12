Biogen Pharmachem Industries standalone net profit rises 19300.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Biogen Pharmachem Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Biogen Pharmachem Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.59 crore in the June 2022 quarter
The Association of People with Disability (APD) receives the HCL 2022 Grant for Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation and Research
Biocon Biologics out-licenses two biosimilar assets to Yoshindo
Lupin enters into exclusive licensing agreement with I'rom
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Biogen Pharmachem Industries rose 19300.00% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales01.22 -100 OPM %013.93 -PBDT1.940.01 19300 PBT1.940.01 19300 NP1.940.01 19300
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU