Birla Cable standalone net profit rises 145.10% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 32.18% to Rs 57.17 crore

Net profit of Birla Cable rose 145.10% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 32.18% to Rs 57.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 43.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales57.1743.25 32 OPM %9.4811.05 -PBDT4.793.70 29 PBT1.810.76 138 NP1.250.51 145

First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 14:22 IST

