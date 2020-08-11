Birla Cable standalone net profit rises 145.10% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Aditya Birla Capital allots 10 crore equity shares to Jomei Investment
Birla Precision Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Birla Corporation Q4 profit up 52 pc to Rs 195 cr
Birla Corporation board meeting postponed till Fri due to Amphan cyclone
Aditya Birla Capital allots 37,025 equity shares under ESOP
-
Sales rise 32.18% to Rs 57.17 croreNet profit of Birla Cable rose 145.10% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 32.18% to Rs 57.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 43.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales57.1743.25 32 OPM %9.4811.05 -PBDT4.793.70 29 PBT1.810.76 138 NP1.250.51 145
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU