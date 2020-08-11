Birla Cable standalone net profit rises 145.10% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 32.18% to Rs 57.17 crore

Net profit of Birla Cable rose 145.10% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 32.18% to Rs 57.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 43.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.57.1743.259.4811.054.793.701.810.761.250.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)