Sunil Industries standalone net profit declines 59.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.51% to Rs 23.57 crore

Net profit of Sunil Industries declined 59.26% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.51% to Rs 23.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.23.5723.6910.398.821.091.690.581.200.330.81

