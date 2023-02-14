Sunil Industries standalone net profit declines 59.26% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.51% to Rs 23.57 croreNet profit of Sunil Industries declined 59.26% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.51% to Rs 23.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales23.5723.69 -1 OPM %10.398.82 -PBDT1.091.69 -36 PBT0.581.20 -52 NP0.330.81 -59
