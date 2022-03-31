Birla Corp soars after Mukutban cement plant commences clinker dispatch

Birla Corporation jumped 5.56% to Rs 1172.75 after the Mukutban integrated cement plant of RCCPL (RCCPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, started clinker dispatch.

The plant has a clinker capacity of 2.68 million tons and cement grinding capacity of 3.9 million tons annually. The captive thermal power plant has a generation capacity of 40 mw.

The clinker is being dispatched to the company's nearest grinding unit at Butibori. Maharashtra. The cement plant at Mukutban, near Nagpur, has taken into consideration energy efficient equipment, right from the limestone crusher up to grinding and packaging.

The Rs 2,744-crore Mukutban integrated cement plant is an important milestone in the annals of Birla Corporation (MP Birla Group) and is the largest greenfield investment by the company in the history of the Group, taking its cement business to almost 20 million tons annually.

Birla Corporation, the flagship Company of the MP Birla Group, has interests in cement and jute.

The company reported a 59.3% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 60.45 crore on a 1.5% fall in net sales to Rs 1,750.66 crore posted in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

