Financials stocks in demand

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Finance index increasing 67.63 points or 0.85% at 8034.73 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, GFL Ltd (up 10.42%), UCO Bank (up 6.2%),SMC Global Securities Ltd (up 5.18%),Paisalo Digital Ltd (up 5.03%),Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd (up 4.34%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Religare Enterprises Ltd (up 4.34%), IIFL Wealth Management Ltd (up 3.47%), VLS Finance Ltd (up 3.22%), SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (up 2.91%), and Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd (up 2.81%).

On the other hand, AAVAS Financiers Ltd (down 2.43%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 2.11%), and CRISIL Ltd (down 1.55%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 176.45 or 0.3% at 58860.44.

The Nifty 50 index was up 54.45 points or 0.31% at 17552.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 232.81 points or 0.83% at 28362.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.12 points or 0.53% at 8539.66.

On BSE,1963 shares were trading in green, 870 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)