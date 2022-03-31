Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 196.52 points or 1.05% at 18873.89 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.42%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 2.13%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.09%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.71%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.56%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.42%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.16%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.87%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.69%).

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.69%), turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 176.45 or 0.3% at 58860.44.

The Nifty 50 index was up 54.45 points or 0.31% at 17552.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 232.81 points or 0.83% at 28362.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.12 points or 0.53% at 8539.66.

On BSE,1963 shares were trading in green, 870 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

