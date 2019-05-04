Birla Corporation consolidated net profit declines 2.23% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.44% to Rs 1872.76 crore

Net profit of Corporation declined 2.23% to Rs 128.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 131.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.44% to Rs 1872.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1650.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.10% to Rs 255.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 153.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 6548.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5729.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1872.761650.816548.735729.9716.5315.6314.4914.10244.37201.23656.56504.48161.47117.66317.44172.32128.19131.11255.69153.94

