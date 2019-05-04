Birla Corporation consolidated net profit declines 2.23% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Grasim gets Rs 5,872 cr tax demand on its mega merger
Aditra Birla Group to invest Rs 15,000 cr in Gujarat over 3 yrs
Grasim to acquire chlor-alkali biz of KPR Industries for Rs 253 cr
Grasim Industries cracks 8% on Q2 loss
Grasim challenges Rs 5,872 crore demand from income tax authorities
-
Sales rise 13.44% to Rs 1872.76 croreNet profit of Birla Corporation declined 2.23% to Rs 128.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 131.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.44% to Rs 1872.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1650.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 66.10% to Rs 255.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 153.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 6548.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5729.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1872.761650.81 13 6548.735729.97 14 OPM %16.5315.63 -14.4914.10 - PBDT244.37201.23 21 656.56504.48 30 PBT161.47117.66 37 317.44172.32 84 NP128.19131.11 -2 255.69153.94 66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU