Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 399.80% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Capri Global Capital gets ratings assigned for debt facilities
Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 20.30% in the September 2018 quarter
Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 26.98% in the December 2018 quarter
Capri Global Housing Finance aims Rs 7,000 crore AUM in 4 years
Jonathan Pryce to receive Legend Award at Capri, Hollywood Festival
-
Sales rise 84.15% to Rs 160.12 croreNet profit of Capri Global Capital rose 399.80% to Rs 48.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 84.15% to Rs 160.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 86.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 109.03% to Rs 135.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 64.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 66.80% to Rs 544.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 326.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales160.1286.95 84 544.19326.25 67 OPM %80.9267.76 -73.0864.26 - PBDT67.8127.96 143 193.33114.46 69 PBT66.1626.24 152 186.69108.24 72 NP48.889.78 400 135.6664.90 109
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU