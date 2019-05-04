Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 399.80% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 84.15% to Rs 160.12 crore

Net profit of rose 399.80% to Rs 48.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 84.15% to Rs 160.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 86.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 109.03% to Rs 135.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 64.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 66.80% to Rs 544.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 326.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

