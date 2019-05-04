Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit rises 30.08% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.20% to Rs 50.54 croreNet profit of Central Depository Services (India) rose 30.08% to Rs 33.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.20% to Rs 50.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.01% to Rs 113.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 103.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 194.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 187.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales50.5449.94 1 194.65187.69 4 OPM %55.5255.45 -55.9658.80 - PBDT45.8039.40 16 158.12148.36 7 PBT43.1936.74 18 148.21141.42 5 NP33.5625.80 30 113.51103.18 10
