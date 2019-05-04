Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit rises 30.08% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.20% to Rs 50.54 crore

Net profit of rose 30.08% to Rs 33.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.20% to Rs 50.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.01% to Rs 113.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 103.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 194.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 187.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

50.5449.94194.65187.6955.5255.4555.9658.8045.8039.40158.12148.3643.1936.74148.21141.4233.5625.80113.51103.18

