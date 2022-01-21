Birla Corporation inaugurates its 3.90 million ton greenfield integrated cement plant at Mukutban

Birla Corporation announced that the 3.90 million tons greenfield integrated cement plant at Mukutban belonging to RCCPL, wholly owned subsidiary of the company, lighted-up its kiln today.

The plant was set up at an investment of Rs 2744 crore making it the largest greenfield investment by the company in the history of the Group, taking its cement business to 20 million tons annually.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)