Birla Precision Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.36 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 72.80% to Rs 12.07 croreNet loss of Birla Precision Technologies reported to Rs 7.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 72.80% to Rs 12.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 44.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.0744.37 -73 OPM %-44.244.30 -PBDT-6.221.50 PL PBT-7.360.17 PL NP-7.360.17 PL
