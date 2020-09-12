IST consolidated net profit rises 4.28% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
IST standalone net profit declines 1.03% in the June 2020 quarter
NHPC consolidated net profit declines 17.05% in the June 2020 quarter
MPS consolidated net profit declines 9.88% in the June 2020 quarter
CDG Petchem consolidated net profit declines 67.65% in the March 2020 quarter
Dr Lal Pathlabs standalone net profit declines 23.26% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 1.95% to Rs 26.59 croreNet profit of IST rose 4.28% to Rs 22.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 1.95% to Rs 26.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 27.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales26.5927.12 -2 OPM %78.0481.60 -PBDT31.6230.92 2 PBT30.3429.60 3 NP22.6521.72 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU