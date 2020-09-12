IST consolidated net profit rises 4.28% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.95% to Rs 26.59 crore

Net profit of IST rose 4.28% to Rs 22.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 1.95% to Rs 26.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 27.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.26.5927.1278.0481.6031.6230.9230.3429.6022.6521.72

