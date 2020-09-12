Rajdarshan Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.76% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Rajdarshan Industries rose 11.76% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales00.44 -100 OPM %031.82 -PBDT0.210.24 -13 PBT0.200.23 -13 NP0.190.17 12
