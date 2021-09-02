Dr Reddy's launches Reddy-Lenalidomide capsules in Canadian market

Dr Reddy's announced that Reddy-Lenalidomide, a generic equivalent to Revlimid (lenalidomide) capsules, is approved by Health Canada and has been launched in the Canadian market.

Reddy-Lenalidomide is one of the first generic medications of its kind to launch in Canada.

Reddy-Lenalidomide capsules are available in 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 25 mg strengths, each in blister packs.

