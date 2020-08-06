Birlasoft Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Swan Energy Ltd, Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd and Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 August 2020.

Birlasoft Ltd soared 15.21% to Rs 144.3 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Swan Energy Ltd surged 11.95% to Rs 155.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 81106 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd spiked 9.40% to Rs 34.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90759 shares in the past one month.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd gained 7.05% to Rs 218. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45229 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd jumped 6.62% to Rs 83. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 51709 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60083 shares in the past one month.

