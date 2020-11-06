Container Corporation Of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Welspun India Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd and Birlasoft Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 November 2020.

Container Corporation Of India Ltd crashed 7.09% to Rs 378 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56048 shares in the past one month.

Welspun India Ltd lost 4.46% to Rs 65.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 89461 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Heritage Foods Ltd tumbled 3.27% to Rs 282.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5602 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4206 shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd shed 2.95% to Rs 2.96. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 95.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Birlasoft Ltd pared 2.85% to Rs 180.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 62680 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95630 shares in the past one month.

