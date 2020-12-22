Volumes spurt at IDBI Bank Ltd counter

IDBI Bank Ltd registered volume of 25.44 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.68 lakh shares

Interglobe Aviation Ltd, Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 December 2020.

IDBI Bank Ltd registered volume of 25.44 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.68 lakh shares. The stock slipped 12.99% to Rs.33.15. Volumes stood at 5.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd registered volume of 1.74 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 52955 shares. The stock slipped 2.77% to Rs.1,465.40. Volumes stood at 1.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd saw volume of 855 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 338 shares. The stock increased 0.83% to Rs.12,313.95. Volumes stood at 1810 shares in the last session.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd saw volume of 2329 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 948 shares. The stock dropped 0.97% to Rs.6,529.30. Volumes stood at 2470 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Auto Ltd registered volume of 55819 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23762 shares. The stock rose 0.41% to Rs.3,245.65. Volumes stood at 37985 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)