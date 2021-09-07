Ugro Capital provides business update for August 2021

-
-
Ugro Capital announced business update for month of August 2021. Overall AUM reached Rs 1,729 crore indicating a growth of 86% in last 12 months and a growth of 31% since March 2021.
AUM stood at Rs 931 crore in August 2020 and Rs 1564 crore in July 2021. Disbursement momentum was maintained in Aug-21 with overall disbursement being Rs 243 crore compared to Rs 91 crore in August 2020 and Rs 260 crore in July 2021.
