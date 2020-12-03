Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 122.5 points or 0.55% at 22181.92 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 2.08%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (down 1.94%),Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 1.85%),Birlasoft Ltd (down 1.76%),Infosys Ltd (down 1.41%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Infibeam Avenues Ltd (down 0.98%), NIIT Ltd (down 0.93%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 0.68%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 0.65%), and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 0.59%).

On the other hand, Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 5%), HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 4.99%), and AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 4.95%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 14.71 or 0.03% at 44632.75.

The Nifty 50 index was up 17.55 points or 0.13% at 13131.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 129.64 points or 0.76% at 17258.89.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 32.33 points or 0.56% at 5801.56.

On BSE,1863 shares were trading in green, 898 were trading in red and 184 were unchanged.

