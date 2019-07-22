KDDL's subsidiary 'Ethos' opens new store in Guwahati (Assam)

KDDL announced that its subsidiary, Ethos has launched its first store in the eastern region of India at City Center Mall, Guwahati (Assam) at the following location:-

City Center Mall, GF - 39 & 40, Ground Floor, G. S.

Road, Guwahati Assam

The area of the above store is 1088.78 sq. ft. The aforesaid is a multi - brand store.

The total number of stores as on date is 49 (Forty Nine) only.

