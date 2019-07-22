KDDL's subsidiary 'Ethos' opens new store in Guwahati (Assam)

-
KDDL announced that its subsidiary, Ethos has launched its first store in the eastern region of India at City Center Mall, Guwahati (Assam) at the following location:-
City Center Mall, GF - 39 & 40, Ground Floor, G. S.
Road, Guwahati Assam
The area of the above store is 1088.78 sq. ft. The aforesaid is a multi - brand store.
The total number of stores as on date is 49 (Forty Nine) only.
