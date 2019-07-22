Orient Paper & Industries announces change in directorate

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

With effect from 22 July 2019

Orient Paper & Industries announced that the five years term of appointment of Michael Bastian as an Independent Director of the Company has been completed on 21 July 2019. Accordingly, he ceased to be an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 22 July 2019. However, he continues as Non-executive Non-Independent Director of the Company.

First Published: Mon, July 22 2019. 12:58 IST

