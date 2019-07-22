Prag Bosimi Synthetics update on disruption in operations due to power shut down

Prag Bosimi Synthetics announced that due to cyclonic effect the power supply had been disrupted due to severe damage to power supply line, added to it there is heavy rainfall resulting in heavy flooding.

Also yesterday afternoon there was an earthquake felt by the factory staff. Needless to say that all these are affecting the company's operation and also posing hindrance in restoring the power.

