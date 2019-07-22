Indian Energy Exchange announces change in MD and CEO

Indian Energy Exchange announced that Rajiv Srivastava (DIN: 03568897), Whole time Director of the Company has taken charge as Managing Director & CEO of the Company with effect from 21 July 2019.

Satyanarayan Goel (DIN: 02294069) post completion of his term as MD & CEO of the Company has been elevated as Chairman (Non-Executive -Non Independent Director) of the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 21 July 2019

