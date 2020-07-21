JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex, Nifty trade near day's highs; PSU banks in demand
Business Standard

BITS reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 5.56% to Rs 0.17 crore

BITS reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.56% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.39% to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.170.18 -6 0.730.72 1 OPM %5.8816.67 -6.8516.67 - PBDT0.010.03 -67 0.060.12 -50 PBT00.01 -100 00.06 -100 NP00 0 00.05 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 21 2020. 14:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU