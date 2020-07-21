BITS reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.56% to Rs 0.17 crore

BITS reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.56% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.39% to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.170.180.730.725.8816.676.8516.670.010.030.060.1200.0100.060000.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)