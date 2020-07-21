Bajaj Finance standalone net profit declines 22.69% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.72% to Rs 5887.36 croreNet profit of Bajaj Finance declined 22.69% to Rs 869.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1124.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 11.72% to Rs 5887.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5269.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5887.365269.58 12 OPM %55.1168.23 -PBDT1260.951800.51 -30 PBT1183.971744.04 -32 NP869.501124.73 -23
