Bajaj Finance standalone net profit declines 22.69% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 11.72% to Rs 5887.36 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finance declined 22.69% to Rs 869.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1124.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 11.72% to Rs 5887.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5269.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.5887.365269.5855.1168.231260.951800.511183.971744.04869.501124.73

