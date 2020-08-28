Black Rose Industries standalone net profit declines 54.92% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 52.30% to Rs 26.29 croreNet profit of Black Rose Industries declined 54.92% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.30% to Rs 26.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 55.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales26.2955.11 -52 OPM %14.5714.06 -PBDT3.547.20 -51 PBT2.886.67 -57 NP2.064.57 -55
