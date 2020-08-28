Black Rose Industries standalone net profit declines 54.92% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 52.30% to Rs 26.29 crore

Net profit of Black Rose Industries declined 54.92% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.30% to Rs 26.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 55.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.26.2955.1114.5714.063.547.202.886.672.064.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)