Business Standard

Black Rose Industries standalone net profit declines 54.92% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 52.30% to Rs 26.29 crore

Net profit of Black Rose Industries declined 54.92% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.30% to Rs 26.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 55.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales26.2955.11 -52 OPM %14.5714.06 -PBDT3.547.20 -51 PBT2.886.67 -57 NP2.064.57 -55

First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 14:29 IST

