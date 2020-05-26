BLB Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Dhabriya Polywood Ltd, Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd, Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd and Stampede Capital Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 May 2020.

BLB Ltd crashed 9.97% to Rs 2.98 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 25 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1908 shares in the past one month.

Dhabriya Polywood Ltd lost 9.64% to Rs 25.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 522 shares in the past one month.

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd tumbled 8.95% to Rs 50.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3444 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11110 shares in the past one month.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd shed 8.68% to Rs 80.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1435 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2110 shares in the past one month.

Stampede Capital Ltd pared 7.69% to Rs 0.36. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 75050 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18814 shares in the past one month.

