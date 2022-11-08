Bliss GVS Pharma consolidated net profit declines 34.88% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.02% to Rs 172.43 crore

Net profit of Bliss GVS Pharma declined 34.88% to Rs 13.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 12.02% to Rs 172.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 195.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.172.43195.9914.2415.0124.7934.1820.1929.8913.8521.27

