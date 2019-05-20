Bliss GVS Pharma standalone net profit declines 77.15% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 27.24% to Rs 106.14 croreNet profit of Bliss GVS Pharma declined 77.15% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.24% to Rs 106.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 83.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.56% to Rs 74.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 57.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 43.20% to Rs 426.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 297.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales106.1483.42 27 426.59297.89 43 OPM %13.1333.98 -21.8229.69 - PBDT16.3131.11 -48 125.7692.50 36 PBT14.8629.65 -50 120.0186.83 38 NP4.6420.31 -77 74.4357.01 31
