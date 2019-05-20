Bliss GVS Pharma standalone net profit declines 77.15% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 27.24% to Rs 106.14 crore

Net profit of declined 77.15% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.24% to Rs 106.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 83.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.56% to Rs 74.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 57.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 43.20% to Rs 426.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 297.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

106.1483.42426.59297.8913.1333.9821.8229.6916.3131.11125.7692.5014.8629.65120.0186.834.6420.3174.4357.01

