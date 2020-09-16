JUST IN
BLS Infotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Reported sales nil

BLS Infotech reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

Wed, September 16 2020. 18:05 IST

