Global Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 42.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Global Capital Markets declined 42.50% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.270.81 -67 OPM %92.5964.20 -PBDT0.250.56 -55 PBT0.230.54 -57 NP0.230.40 -43

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 18:00 IST

