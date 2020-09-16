Global Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 42.50% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Raghav Productivity Enhancers standalone net profit declines 76.42% in the June 2020 quarter
BNK Capital Markets reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.42 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the June 2020 quarter
Five X Tradecom standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter
SMIFS Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 78.43% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.27 croreNet profit of Global Capital Markets declined 42.50% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.270.81 -67 OPM %92.5964.20 -PBDT0.250.56 -55 PBT0.230.54 -57 NP0.230.40 -43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU