Global Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 42.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Global Capital Markets declined 42.50% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.270.8192.5964.200.250.560.230.540.230.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)