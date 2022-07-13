Raymond appoints Atul Singh as Executive Vice Chairman

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of Raymond has recommended appointment of Atul Singh as Executive Vice Chairman to the Board of Raymond subject to and post securing necessary regulatory clearances.

Atul comes with diversified experience of over 35 years leading multi-billion dollar businesses across several geographies globally.

Atul worked at Coca-Cola for about two decades at several senior leadership positions and concluded his journey there as Chairman, Asia Pacific and spearheaded businesses across 25 countries.

Prior to joining Coca-Cola, Atul worked at Colgate-Palmolive for 10 years where he held several leadership positions globally. His last stint at Colgate-Palmolive was Country Manager, Nigeria.

