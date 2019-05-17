Blue Dart drops after weak Q4 result

lost 4.94% to Rs 2,788.40 at 10:05 IST on BSE after net profit dropped 62.32% to Rs 12.86 crore on 8.58% rise in total income to Rs 783.98 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 16 May 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 197.59 points or 0.53% at 37,591.07

On BSE, so far 310 shares were traded in the counter as against average daily volume of 228 shares in the past two weeks. The stock hit a high of Rs 2,887.80 and a low of Rs 2,748.10 so far during the day.

During the year ended 31 March 2019, Blue Dart handled over 233.27 million domestic shipments, 0.92 million international shipments and over 754,981 tonnes of documents and parcels across the nation and 220 countries worldwide.

Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart said the company continues to be a forerunner in the express logistics industry in India, with a strategic focus on all sectors. The business environment was challenging.

accesses the largest and most comprehensive express and worldwide, covering over 220 countries and territories and offers an entire spectrum of distribution services including air express, freight forwarding, supply chain solutions, customs clearance etc.

